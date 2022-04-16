Search

16 Apr 2022

Derelict Laois cottage for €125,000 described as 'builders dream'

The cottage for sale near Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

16 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

The demand for housing in Laois is pushing prices up, as this derelict Laois property shows.

An old cottage, described by the auctioneer as "a builder's dream", and "in need of complete repair" is for sale at €125,000.

The house appears to have a slate roof in fair condition, and a bath, albeit it sitting outside. 

It is however on a big 1.21 acre site, almost 3km from the Dublin to Limerick M7 motorway in Keelogue, Borris-in-Ossory.

The auctioneer also says that there is no "local needs" restriction if it is refurbished. 

It is one of just seven houses priced under €150,000 currently on sale in county Laois, on the Daft.ie property website. 

