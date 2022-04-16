Public were concerned for man's welfare

A young man who was abusive to gardai has been given the probation act after making a donation to the Garda Benevolent fund.

Darragh Tobin, 23, of 55 Alder Grove, Old Town Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare was arrested at Portlaoise Train Station on March 4 last. He was charged with public intoxication, threatening and abusive behaviour and causing criminal damage to a garda van.

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai attended the train station in response to calls from members of the public who were concerned about the defendant’s welfare. He said the man had been asleep at the station and when gardai arrived he told them to “leave me the f**k alone”. On the way to the station he became aggressive in the gardai van and he kicked the perspex causing scuff marks, explained Sgt Kirby, who added that there was no monetary cost to the damage.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was pleading guilty to the charges. He said his client was living with his mother and in receipt of disability and working part time in a pizza factory. He said his client had written a letter of apology and brought €100 to court. At the time of the offence, the man had been going through a tough time as he had broken up with his girlfriend and his grandfather, who he was very close to, had recently died.

Judge Patricia Cronin said she would take the early plea into account and with the €100 going to the Garda Benevolent fund she would apply the probation act.