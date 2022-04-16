Search

17 Apr 2022

Small Portlaoise house offered at big rental price

61 O'Moore Place

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

16 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A small Portlaoise house is being offered for rent at a big price tag.

Number 61 O'Moore Place, halfway down the cul de sac council built housing estate, has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and a sitting room and a C3 energy rating.

The furnished house is advertised at €1,500 a month to renters. The tenant must agree to stay for a minimum of one year, meaning they would spent €18,000 on rent. 

The hefty price shows the sharp rise of property prices since the building crash a decade ago, when a vacant house four doors away, Number 65 was auctioned at a reserve of just €10,000 in a distressed property sale, later selling for €22,000.  

The house is the most expensive of the six Laois rental properties on the Daft.ie property website, and the only Portlaoise property currently on offer.

Two more are priced at €1,200 a month; a modern four bedroom house in Borris-in-Ossory and a renovated four bedroom cottage in Killeshin.

A one bedroom house in Abbeyleix has a rental price of €697 a month.

A one bedroom apartment in Graiguecullen beside Carlow town will cost €1,000 a month.

A two bedroom apartment in Portarlington is €1,050.

