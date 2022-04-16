Small Portlaoise house offered at big rental price

61 O'Moore Place
A small Portlaoise house is being offered for rent at a big price tag.
Number 61 O'Moore Place, halfway down the cul de sac council built housing estate, has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and a sitting room and a C3 energy rating.
The furnished house is advertised at €1,500 a month to renters. The tenant must agree to stay for a minimum of one year, meaning they would spent €18,000 on rent.
The hefty price shows the sharp rise of property prices since the building crash a decade ago, when a vacant house four doors away, Number 65 was auctioned at a reserve of just €10,000 in a distressed property sale, later selling for €22,000.
The house is the most expensive of the six Laois rental properties on the Daft.ie property website, and the only Portlaoise property currently on offer.
Two more are priced at €1,200 a month; a modern four bedroom house in Borris-in-Ossory and a renovated four bedroom cottage in Killeshin.
A one bedroom house in Abbeyleix has a rental price of €697 a month.
A one bedroom apartment in Graiguecullen beside Carlow town will cost €1,000 a month.
A two bedroom apartment in Portarlington is €1,050.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.