Assault case sent forward to Laois Circuit Court

A case against a man accused of assaulting two people in Portlaoise was sent forward to the circuit court.
Rory Freeman, 27, of 54 Higgins Park, Fairgreen, Portlaoise faces two counts of assault causing harm. The charges relate to an alleged assault on a man and a woman at Higgins Park, Fairgreen on March 17, 2021.
The defendant was served with a book of evidence at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court. He is due to appear at the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 31.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.