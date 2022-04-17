Waterways Ireland plans to remove boats abandoned in the Barrow

Waterways Ireland has announced its intention to remove unclaimed vessels from the Barrow Navigation.
A notice was issued for the Grand Canal, Royal Canal and Barrow Navigation relating to boats that have no permits, are abandoned or are causing obstructions or hazards to navigation.
Waterways Ireland says it will begin removing such vessels from May 5. They stated that: “Removed vessels may then be subsequently disposed of in accordance with Bye Law 34(2).”
Waterways Ireland stated that where known, vessel owners have received a notification and a copy of a marine notice will be left onboard vessels where access is possible.
Unclaimed vessels which are removed from waterways in Ireland are generally sold off at auction.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.