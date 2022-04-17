Laois Offaly Gardai arrest trio after car flees checkpoint

Laois Offaly Gardai arrested three people found hiding in a farmyard after a car fled a checkpoint yesterday.
Gardai said: “Offaly Roads Policing Unit out and about yesterday. Three males travelling in car turned from away from checkpoint. Driver drove away at speed and they hid in rural farmyard.”
When Gardai searched the area they discovered three males. They were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
<
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.