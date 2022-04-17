Search

17 Apr 2022

Laois Council embarks on big retrofit overhaul of social housing

Cosy retrofit for 160 Laois council houses following insulation inspections

Wall insulation will be part of the contract

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

17 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

County hall is embarking on a major overhaul of more than 50 council houses in Laois.

Laois County Council is seeking an integrated design team to provide the full architectural & engineering and quantity Surveying services for to deliver a scheme of energy efficiency retrofitting for 52 social housing units.

The final number of homes to get upgraded is subject to funding approval from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The house locations where works are required as listed below:

Thornberry, Abbeyleix  - 16 homes

Old School Road, Ballylinan - 7 homes

Church Avenue, Stradbally - 9 homes

Slieve Bloom Park, Clonaslee - 8 homes

Fr O'Connor Cresent, Mountrath - 12 homes

The council wants to install attic insulation including hot press tank and pipe insulation. Work will also be carried out on flat roof insulation and necessary ventilation in flat roofs of existing extension.

External wall insulation including ventilation is also envisaged with the possibility that dry Lining could form part of a major refurbishment.

The pumping of cavity walls is also an option.

Windows and doors are earmarked for replacement while heat pumps will replace boilers. Radiators will either be upgraded or replace.

Massive annual jump in house prices across the country revealed

It will be a strict requirement that the construction works be complete by the 18th of December 2022.

County Hall has told prospective bidders that the project, programme, timeline and delivery of this scheme is critical in terms of Laois County Council achieving and adhering to its commitment to the delivery of this energy retrofit project.

Laois council seek community buildings for Ukrainian refugees

The Laois local authority commissioned similar upgrades on 160 social houses in 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media