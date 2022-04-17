Laois Council embarks on big retrofit overhaul of social housing

County hall is embarking on a major overhaul of more than 50 council houses in Laois.

Laois County Council is seeking an integrated design team to provide the full architectural & engineering and quantity Surveying services for to deliver a scheme of energy efficiency retrofitting for 52 social housing units.

The final number of homes to get upgraded is subject to funding approval from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The house locations where works are required as listed below:

Thornberry, Abbeyleix - 16 homes

Old School Road, Ballylinan - 7 homes

Church Avenue, Stradbally - 9 homes

Slieve Bloom Park, Clonaslee - 8 homes

Fr O'Connor Cresent, Mountrath - 12 homes

The council wants to install attic insulation including hot press tank and pipe insulation. Work will also be carried out on flat roof insulation and necessary ventilation in flat roofs of existing extension.

External wall insulation including ventilation is also envisaged with the possibility that dry Lining could form part of a major refurbishment.

The pumping of cavity walls is also an option.

Windows and doors are earmarked for replacement while heat pumps will replace boilers. Radiators will either be upgraded or replace.

It will be a strict requirement that the construction works be complete by the 18th of December 2022.

County Hall has told prospective bidders that the project, programme, timeline and delivery of this scheme is critical in terms of Laois County Council achieving and adhering to its commitment to the delivery of this energy retrofit project.

The Laois local authority commissioned similar upgrades on 160 social houses in 2020.