Case against pair facing money laundering charge sent to circuit court

A man has been sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on charges of money laundering and drug possession.

Ireneusz Kiwak 36, Stonehaven, Lea Road, Portarlington is charged with the offences arising from a search of his address on May 6 last year.

He faces charges of possessing of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply in relation to cannabis, cocaine,

N-ethylpentedrone and Etheylhexedrone arising from the search. The money laundering charge relates to a sum of €86,335.

The defendant faces another charge under Section 14 of Criminal Assets Act for allegedly obstructing a guard under the authority of a warrant issued.

Judge Patricia Cronin remanded the defendant on continuing bail with conditions including an independent surety of €20,000. The case was sent forward to next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court.

A co-accused, Malgorzata Wojciechowska 24, Stonehaven, Lea Road, Portarlington is accused on two counts in relation to the search on May 6. She is accused of allowing a premises to be used for controlled drugs and money laundering in relation to €8,550.

Judge Patricia Cronin approved an application to have the book of evidence translated to Polish and for an interpreter for her next appearance. The accused was remanded on bail to appear before the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 31.

