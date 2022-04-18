Upcoming opening of new Laois trails and walkways welcomed

The upcoming official opening of the new trails and walkways at Derryounce lakes has been welcomed by a local councillor.
Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick said Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphries will officially open the amenity this weekend as the development was funded by her department.
“The works were recently completed and now provide greater amenities for Portarlington and the surrounding areas,” he said.
“The Minister's visit will be marked by the unveiling of a stone plaque on the Derryounce site and also to acknowledge the involvement of Portarlington Community Development Association (PCDA) and the huge voluntary involvement provided by Colm Powell and his team of dedicated workers who maintain the site on a daily basis,” explained Cllr Fitzpatrick.
He said: “I would like to mention Bord na Mona and Collite for their continued support in the development of Derryounce Lakes and Trails over the last number of years and indeed people who were involved from the very start of this project.
