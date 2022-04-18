Sinking road and treacherous path at busy junction in Laois town

A national road is sinking and footpaths have deteriorated to a ‘treacherous’ condition on the busiest junction in Mountmellick where hundreds of cars and trucks pass each day.
That’s according to Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, who called for action on the N80 junction in his town.
Cllr Bracken tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council tol replace the footpath and resurface the road at O’Moore Street, Mountmellick where the road joins the N80 at Macs Corner.
He elaborated on the issue which was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
“That footpath is treacherous and the road has sunk. It needs a major job,” said Cllr Bracken.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied that the Council would meet with Cllr Bracken to inspect the footpaths and the road surface at this junction.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, supported the motion.
