18 Apr 2022

Drug arrest was catalyst to turn life around

18 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

A carpenter’s life has turned around since he was caught with amphetamines for personal use, a court was told. 

John Leonard 37 of 8 Church View, Ashgrove, Mountmellick admitted to possession of four grams of amphetamine at the address on February 1 last. 

Gardai discovered the drugs during a search of the property. Sgt JJ Kirby said the drugs were valued at €80 and the defendant, who has no previous convictions, admitted the drugs were his.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had told her his arrest “has been the catalyst that turned his life around.”  She told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that he had now returned to work and his wife was in court to support him. 

Since the incident he has had to face up to the fact that he was using drugs. “He is asking the court to see him in the best light possible,” Ms Fitzpatrick said. 

Taking into account the fact that the man had no previous, Judge Patricia Cronin fined the man €200 and issued an order for the drugs to be destroyed.  

