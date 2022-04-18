IN PICTURES: Park Ratheniska celebrate historic double success with glamourous Dinner Dance

There was major celebrating to be done for the Park-Ratheniska GAA club on Sunday night as the history making footballers celebrated their double championship success in the Midlands Park Hotel.
Having won the delayed 2020 Junior football crown in 2021, they turned around in the space of a few months, they went on and won the Intermediate crown propelling them to the Senior ranks for 2022.
Our Photographer Denis Byrne was there for us on the night to capture the style and glamour as a bumper crowd turned out to honour their local stars.
