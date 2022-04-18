Slieve Bloom Association remembers deceased Offaly and Laois stalwarts

THE Slieve Bloom Association wishes to acknowledge the passing of a number of great members in the last few years.

These include Mary Lynch who was a great local member of the association from Portlaoise.

The Slieve Bloom Association also lost a wonderful historian in Joseph Young who loved attending meetings and always had time for a chat with everyone. At the end of last year the Slieve Bloom Association also lost Freddie Matthews who was another loyal member of the association - both men were from the parish of Clonaslee.

The Association also lost the former chairman Mick Dowling who was a member for many years and a proud Camross man.

Recently the Slieve Bloom Association lost another great member with the passing of Mary B. Culleton, who was a long time member who served on the committee.

On behalf of the Chairman, Committee and its members Slieve Bloom Association wish to sympathise with all the families at this sad and difficult time for each family involved.

The Slieve Bloom Association have reconvened since Covid and have held the Imbolc festival on a smaller scale.

In the next coming months Slieve Boom Association intend to erect a May bush in one of the villages and also intend to climb Ard Eíreann in the summer.

During the summer the Slieve Bloom Association also hopes to do a few walks as things begin to improve.