18 Apr 2022

Ban for man who crashed into ‘road furniture’ 

Reporter:

Court Reporter

18 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A man who crashed into “road furniture”  after a night out was disqualified from driving for six months.  

Craig Mortimer 26, Lackagh, Mountrath was arrested by Gardai at Mountrath service station on December 10 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai arrested the defendant “following a collision with road furniture” at 9.15pm on the date in question. 

A blood sample was taken and the man was found to have an alcohol reading of 61 over 100. He told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the reading was in the range of a six month driving ban. 

Barrister Suzanne Dooner said her client worked in CIE and had been out on a work night but was unable to get a taxi home and instead drove. She said he was pleading guilty to the offence. 

Judge Patricia Cronin fined the defendant €250 and disqualified him from driving for six months. The disqualification was to come into effect 14 days from the court date

