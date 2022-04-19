Portlaoise gets a quarter of Laois money for cycling and walking

At least a quarter of the €3 million allocated to facilitating cycling and walking in Laois in 2022 will be spent in Laois while nearly €200,000 has been set aside to cover Laois County Council staff costs.

National Transport Authority figures show that more than €750,000 of the €3 million in funding is earmarked for the county town. The most expensive project in Portlaoise is the Fr Brown Avenue Cycle scheme which costs €235,000.

The town could benefit from other elements of the funding which are not assigned to specific areas.

The biggest chunk of cash on a single project is earmarked for Stradbally on the N80 Carlow Rd footpath scheme.

The figures also show that €191,000 is earmarked for staff costs at the Laois County Council Active Travel Office.

The NTA oversees and allocates Active Travel funding to local authorities for the provision of walking and cycling (Active Travel) infrastructure in Ireland. A total of €289 million was allocated in 2022 to about 1,200 Active Travel projects around Ireland.

The Laois projects are as follows:

Triogue Blueway, Portlaoise €200,000

Father Brown Avenue cycle scheme, Portlaoise €235,000

Beladd cycle scheme, Portlaoise €73,000

Portlaoise cycle parking €40,000

Dublin Road, Portlaoise - pedestrian, cycle & traffic management scheme €55,000

N80 Carlow Rd, Stradbally - footpath scheme €300,000

R419 Edenderry Rd, Portarlington - footpath scheme €22,000

Cork Road, Durrow - footpath improvement scheme €100,000

Ballyroan Rd, Abbeyleix - pedestrian and cycle scheme €34,000

Light segregation cycle schemes €200,000

Low-cost junction tightening/pedestrian crossing schemes €200,000

Low-cost permeability measures €150,000

Safe routes to schools programme - support infrastructure €100,000

Additional outdoor infrastructure €350,000

Footpath improvement schemes €500,000

Timahoe village cycle link €100,000

Portlaoise local transport plan €150,000

Laois County Council Active Travel Office - Staff Costs €191,000

The Department of Transport claims investment on Active Travel will enable more of these and longer journeys to be made by walking and cycling.