All this weeks Laois club and County fixtures

Laois GAA Fixtures
TUESDAY APRIL 19
Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Quarter-finals
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Laois v Wexford
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3B Round 3
Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick V O'Dempseys
Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V The Harps
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Stradbally
Rosenallis GAA 19:00 Rosenallis V Ballylinan
WEDNESDAY APRIL 20
Leinster U17 Football Championship Round 3
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Laois v Louth
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Round 2
The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V St Fintan's Mountrath
Rosenallis GAA 19:00 Rosenallis V Kyle
Venue tbc 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 2
Slieve Bloom 19:00 Slieve Bloom V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Colt 19:00 Colt Shanahoe V Mountmellick
Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group A Round 1
Venue tbc 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manman's
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group B Round 1
Cullohill 18:30 The Harps V Raheen Parish Gaels
Clonad 18:30 Clonad V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group B Round 1
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Camross
Kilcotton 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Ballyfin
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group D Round 2
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Ballinakill Ballypickas
THURSDAY APRIL 21
Celtic Challenge U16/17 Hurling Round 2
LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Westmeath
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 4
Graiguecullen GAA 19:00 Graiguecullen V Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Round 2
Clough Ballacolla 19:00 Clough-Ballacolla V Castletown
FRIDAY APRIL 22
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 4
Courtwood GAA 19:00 Courtwood V Emo
O'Dempsey's GAA 19:00 O'Dempseys V Ballyroan Abbey
McCann Park 19:45 Portarlington V St Joseph's
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 4
Arles Kilcruise 19:00 Arles/Kilcruise V Rosenallis
Ballylinan GAA 19:00 Ballylinan V Arles/Killeen
Clonaslee 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans V The Heath
Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Killeshin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 2
Castletown GAA 19:00 Castletown V Camross
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Phase 1 Group A Round 1
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Portlaoise
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Crettyard/Spink
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Phase 1 Group B Round 1
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V The Heath
Park Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska V Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Phase 1 Group C Round 1
Clonaslee 18:15 Clonaslee St Manmans V Mountmellick
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Camross
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Phase 1 Group D Round 1
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V Portarlington
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin V Rosenallis
Venue tbc 18:30 Colt Shanahoe V The Harps
SATURDAY APRIL 23
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
UPMC Nowlan Park 17:30 Kilkenny v Laois
Leinster U17 Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-finals
Cusack Park Mullingar 12:00 Westmeath v Laois
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 3
Annanough GAA 19:30 Annanough V The Rock
Midlands Park U-13 Football Development Round 1
The Harps GAA 14:30 The Harps V Na Fianna Og
Rathleague 14:30 Portlaoise V Stradbally Parish Gaels
SUNDAY ARPIL 24
Leinster Senior Football Championship Round 1
Aughrim 15:30 Wicklow v Laois
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1B Round 2
Ballinakill GAA 12:00 Ballinakill V The Harps
Ballyfin GAA 12:00 Ballyfin V Rathdowney Errill
Ballacolla 12:00 Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 2
Kilcotton 18:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Trumera
Midlands Park U-13 Football Development Round 1
McCann Park 11:00 Portarlington V St Pauls
