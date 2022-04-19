Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Maura Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 17 of Maura Farrell (née Bowe), Marian Ave, Portlaoise, Laois



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband William and daughter Geraldine, daughter in law Elizabeth and grandson Kevin. Deeply regretted by her son William, daughters Maureen Culliton and Fionnula and Siobhan, son in law John, Fionnula's partner Ian and Siobhan's partner Chris, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Maureen's residence at Cloncannon Lower Mountmellick until 6pm on Monday with further reposing on Monday evening at Keegan's Funeral Home. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe Covid precautions.

Susan Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, April 16 of Susan Fitzpatrick (née Graham), Abbey Cresent, Abbeyleix, Laois



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the staff at St Mary Teresas Ward in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Richard, Kevin and Donal, sister Mary. Sadly missed by her children Fiona, John, Cathal and Siobhan, her daughters-in-law Martina and Gillian, her son-in-law Thomas, her grandchildren Connor, Emma, Alan, Ruairí, Iarlaith, Jack, Will and Erin, her brothers Paddy, Peter, Johnny and Jim, sisters Pauline (Fitzpatrick),Christina (Casey),Ann (Quigley) and Joan(Tynan), brothers-in -law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposed at her residence from 4pm. to 8pm. on Monday. House private at all other times. Removal to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/.

It would be appreciated if facemasks were worn while observing social distancing no handshaking.

Elizabeth Keogh - Portarlington / Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, April 16 of Elizabeth (Lily) Keogh, St Brigid's Square, Portarlington, formerly of Killeen Stradbally, County Laois.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Brigid, brothers Shem and Richard, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposed at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:20am (travelling via Bracklone Street) arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Gerry Kelly - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Gerry Kelly of Sweetview, Abbeyleix.



Unexpectedly but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife. Devoted husband and best friend to May, wonderful father to Laura and Sarah and adoring Adad to his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Mark and Adam who will miss him dearly, also deeply missed by Sarah's husband Adrian, Laura's partner Joe, brothers, sisters,brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews,cousins friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home. Removal at 12 .40 am. to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 1pm. Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday. Burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, Durrow, Co Laois.

It would be appreciated if facemasks were worn while observing social distancing . No handshaking.

Paddy McCarthy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Paddy McCarthy of Silver Lodge, Arden Rd., Tullamore and late of the New Rroad., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Following a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny, Mick and Luke and sisters Christine, Teresa, Nancy, Ann, and Mary-Brigid. Nieces, nephews, relatives and especially the staff and residents of Silver Lodge and St Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday from 6pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 11 am Mass. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Margaret Scott - Borris-in-Ossory and Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, April 13 of Margaret Scott (née Butler) of The Bungalow, Grange, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois and formerly of Errill.

Peacefully, at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph (Joe).

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown (EirCode) R32 TN84) this Easter Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Funeral Mass this Easter Monday morning at 11am in St. Canice's Church Borris in Ossory, with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery Borris in Ossory.

Covid 19 restrictions still apply i.e. wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://m.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/videos/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0