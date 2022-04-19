Laois leaving cert students to study climate change

Laois leaving cert students will soon be able to study Climate Change and Sustainable Development.
The move was welcomed by Minister Pippa Hackett, who said the education system needs to be able to respond to the challenges.
“Well done to those teachers willing to upskill in these areas and to those schools applying for inclusion in the pilot to start in 2024. We need our education system to respond to the challenges of climate, social justice and biodiversity loss. I look forward to these subjects developing similar skills to that of the very successful Politics and Society subject,” she said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.