Over €160,000 has been secured for Laois monument projects

Over €160,000 in funding has been secured for Laois projects under the Community Monuments Fund.
The funding, totaling €161,432, was welcomed by Laois TD Charlie Flanagan. He said the core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.
Welcoming the funding announcement, Deputy Flanagan stated:
"The remarkable impact and success of the Community Monuments Fund is a result of the close working relationship between the National Monuments Service and Local Authorities- the Archaeologists, Conservation Officers, Heritage Officers and planning and administrative staff and partnership with communities - showcasing their valuable role in protecting and promoting Ireland’s heritage. It is very important that such support is shown for our archaeological heritage.”
The projects being funded in the Laois local authority area are: €85,000 for Ballylynan Church & Graveyard (Rahin), €34,555 for Dysart Enos Church, Portlaoise, €12,093 for Baunaghra Church, south-west of Rathdowney, €29,784 for Ballyadams Castle, north-west of Ballylinan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.