Nearly €400,000 earmarked for Slieve Boom projects by Laois council

Almost €400,000 is in the pot to develop the Sleive Bloom Mountains as an amenity for local people and tourists by Laois County Council in 2022.

Under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme the biggest allocation is going to new signs. A total of €270,000 is set aside for the Slieve Bloom Mountains Wayfinding and interpretative Signage Scheme.

The council has already invited companies to deliver a "bespoke high quality signage strategy" which it says will enhance the visitor experience and improve wayfinding and interpretive signage around the Mountains in Laois and Offaly.

The council says the focus area for this project will be within the confines of the M7, N80, N52 & N62 & to include the main surrounding towns including Portlaoise, Tullamore, Birr and Roscrea also limited to the county boundaries of Laois and Offaly.

Another area for investment is the new car park at the Glenbarrow waterfall. The council has set aside €112,518 for this project which apart from benefiting visitors has been demanded by residents and emergency services due to bad parking issues at the beauty spot.

Laois County Council is required to carry out an environmental impact assessment of the carpark project before proceeding.

The spending was revealed in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District Schedule of Works for 2022.

It also revealed that €20,000 is to be spent on the Whitehorse River Trail while a further €20,000 is earmarked for the Castletown River Walkway.

Both are also being funded out of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme which aims develop natural amenities such as our mountains, lakes, beaches, bogs, walkways, greenways and blueways around Ireland.

The projects that will be supported are designed to benefit the health and wellbeing of the communities in which they are located as well as supporting the growth in both local and international outdoor adventure tourism.