Urgent meeting sought over Laois mental health facility

An urgent meeting is being sought to stop the transfer of services from Laois's Erkina House to Offaly.

Cllr John King wants local TDs to organise a meeting with the HSE and to include local councillors.

He said: “There is a lot of speculation here in Rathdowney about the future of Erkina House and the plans the HSE has for the 12 residents and staff working here. The HSE seems to be planning moving residents and staff to Silver Lodge Tullamore Co Offaly.

As a Councillor living here in Rathdowney I am calling on our three Dail Deputies to arrange a meeting immediately with the HSE and local Councillors to overturn a decision to move services to Tullamore. I have spoken to Charlie Flanagan TD already and have asked him to arrange this meeting and contact our other TD’s on the matter. Everybody here has welcomed all the residents that came to this facility since it opened here in 1996.”

Cllr King described the location of Erkina House as “paramount” due to its proximity to local shops, businesses and bus stops.

“Various clubs and organisations such as Easy Riders motorcycle group, The Laois Hunt, Lady members of the Golf Club, Ossory Cycling Club, Errill Tractor Run to mention but a few, have done fundraising on a yearly basis to provide funding for residents to travel on various trips during summer months which was very much appreciated by all in Erkina House.

The residents here in Rathdowney have told me they are very happy here having their own rooms and their families also have told me that they have not been back in the main hospital in Portlaoise since their stay in Rathdowney,” said Cllr King.

He said he was “very disappointed” at the manner in which the news reached the people of Rathdowney. According to Cllr King, it first emerged on social media. “I will do my utmost to arrange a meeting with the HSE and Dail Deputies over the next few days,” he remarked.