Laois County Council announces major housing development

Laois County Council has announced plans to build over four dozen homes in Portlaoise.

According to the council, the residential development will consist of the construction of 54 houses on a site of 2.4 hectares at Hepburn Court, Portlaoise.

“The development will have vehicular access from the Ballyfin Road via Mountain view Square and through pedestrian access to Hillview Drive and Clonroosk View. The site is bounded to the north, east, south and west by residential properties and to the southwest by land zoned for future residential development,” the council stated.

The houses include eight two bed bungalow semi-detached units, 12 two bed two storey semi-detached/terraced units and 34 three bed two storey, semi-detached/terraced units, giving a total area of 4,762 m2.

“The development also includes foul and surface water drainage works and surface water attenuation, footpaths and landscaped public open space with passive and active areas that includes a secure playground for young children. Associated siteworks that includes boundary treatments and a total of 111 no. car parking spaces are also proposed,” the council stated.

Planning permission is applied for under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001-2013 as the project is being progressed by the council. Submissions on the project must be made before the deadline at 5pm on May 31, 2022.