Search

19 Apr 2022

Laois County Council announces major housing development

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has announced plans to build over four dozen homes in Portlaoise.

According to the council, the residential development will consist of the construction of 54 houses on a site of 2.4 hectares at Hepburn Court, Portlaoise. 

“The development will have vehicular access from the Ballyfin Road via Mountain view Square and through pedestrian access to Hillview Drive and Clonroosk View. The site is bounded to the north, east, south and west by residential properties and to the southwest by land zoned for future residential development,” the council stated.

The houses include eight two bed bungalow semi-detached units, 12 two bed two storey semi-detached/terraced units and 34  three bed two storey, semi-detached/terraced units, giving a total area of 4,762 m2. 

“The development also includes foul and surface water drainage works and surface water attenuation, footpaths and landscaped public open space with passive and active areas that includes a secure playground for young children. Associated siteworks that includes boundary treatments and a total of 111 no. car parking spaces are also proposed,” the council stated. 

Planning permission is applied for under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001-2013 as the project is being progressed by the council. Submissions on the project must be made before the deadline at 5pm on May 31, 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media