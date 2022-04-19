Laois hotspot for illegally parking in disabled spaces highlighted

Laois Gardai say non permit holders are persistently parking in disabled spaces in Durrow.
They said “the misuse of these spaces in recent times and found the problem to be particularly persistent in Durrow where numerous drivers have issued a fixed charge penalty notice of €150.”
Laois Roads Policing Unit is appealing to motorists not to park in disable spaces unless they are a permit holder.
