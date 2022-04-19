Search

19 Apr 2022

Laois community hall revamp progressing well but more bricks need to be bought

Fundraising drive launched to redevelop Errill hall

The Errill Hall committee with Fr Martin Delaney PP, building contractor John Delaney, Cllr John King and Trevor Stanley, Laois Partnership

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

19 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Work is progressing on the overhaul of a vital community facility in Errill and while the organisers are grateful for support received to date they are hoping more people get on board.

In an update on St Bernadette's Hall in the village, the organising committee says the refurbishment of the hall is progressing very well with the new roof.

The fundraising campaign, which was launched in 2021, is still under way underway with committee members continuing to call to all houses in the area with details of how you can help to raise the €70,000 deficit. 

There have been a number of fundraisers including the Buy-a-Brick element of the campaign which they say has received a very positive response in the community. 

For €250 a brick on a wall will have the name of the sponsor/family. Many families have come together to buy a brick for the family.  

So far, 78 Bricks have been purchased. Bricks can be purchased with a payment plan over two years. 

The committee say they remain focused on enabling the completion of the project in a timely manner and thank you for your support. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

"The new hall will be a huge benefit to the local area and will be available for a multitude of uses by the local community," said a statement.

The original hall was built in 1832 and used as a school until 1963, after which it became the community hall used for a multitude of uses. However, the years have taken its toll on the precious facility so a committee was formed in 2022 to give it a revamp.

Nearly €400,000 earmarked for Slieve Boom projects by Laois council

Apart from fundraising, the initiative is supported by Laois Partnership.

