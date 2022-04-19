Eight arrests for intoxicated driving in Laois/Offaly over Easter weekend

Gardai across Laois and Offaly arrested eight suspected drink or drug drivers over the Easter weekend.
Gardai said: “Eight drivers were arrested by Laois Offaly Gardaí over the Easter weekend for drink/drug driving offences. They will now face fines, court prosecution and possible disqualifications from driving.”
“When you take risks on the road, you risk your life and the lives of all other road users. Please never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The consequences of drink/drug driving and/or speed can be totally devastating.”
Gardai pointed out that: “One poor decision could have life changing results for you and others. Please always drive with care and consideration and help save lives. Never ever drive while under the influence.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.