Laois movie star tipped to be the next James Bond

A famous actor from Laois is climbing the betting stakes to play the next James Bond.

Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan from Portlaoise has been backed for next Bond at 50-1 by a British bookmaker.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third instalment of Netflix’s superhero series this June.

Sheehan has seen an increase in betting interest ahead of the new series’ release, with other Irish contenders for the role include Michael Fassbender, Jamie Dornan and Aidan Turner.

The next James Bond market sees Sheehan overtake previous contenders Taron Egerton (66-1) and Jack Huston (66-1) in the running.

Robert Sheehan shot to fame as immortal young offender Nathan Young in Misfits, as Darren in Love/Hate, as well as starring in Fortitude and in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines.

Most recently, Sheehan has made waves as ‘Seance’ Klaus Hargreeves - aka Number Four - in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which sees him fight baddies alongside his superpowered siblings as part of a special school founded by his adoptive father.

The series was a big success with fans, boasting an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes - and, fans are eagerly anticipating the third installment, set for release on Weds June 22.

Speculation has been rife as to who’ll play the next James Bond, following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise late last year with No Time to Die.

Sheehan was first linked to James Bond on Twitter back in 2017, with director Duncan Jones praising the actor for seamlessly taking on and executing unexpected roles - so, could the Portlaoise-born star be set to take on his most challenging role yet?

Fans certainly think so, with a recent social media poll suggesting that 75% of fans would like to see the talented Irish actor step into the coveted role.

Also in the running is fellow Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper, who looks a likely pick at 16-1, and fellow Misfits alumni Ioan Gruffudd who has been priced up at 50-1.

Speaking on the market, a William Hill spokesperson said: “Although he’s often overlooked, Robert Sheehan is an incredibly diverse actor with an impressive CV that would make him a good fit for the role - especially given his firm fan following from Netflix.