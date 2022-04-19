Award winning RTÉ news man in Laois for public talk in Portlaoise

One of RTÉ's best know journalists who is also a historian is coming to Laois to deliver a talk on the Civil War.

Laois Libraries will be hosting a series of History talks over the summer. The first talk will be by RTÉ broadcaster David McCullagh. He will talk on the topic 'Wading through blood: de Valera’s 1922 and the coming of Civil War'.

Mr McCullagh, who started his career with the Evening Press, has presented the Six One News, alongside Caitríona Perry, since August 2020. He previously presented Prime Time and was Political Correspondent with RTÉ News.

An interview by the journalist with the Russian Ambassador to Ireland went viral at the start of the war in Ukraine.

The holder of a PhD in politics, he has also written history books on former Taoisigh Eamon de Valera and John A Costello.

Laois Libraries say the event takes place in Portlaoise Library on Saturday 28th May at 4pm.

Booking is advised for all library events as places are limited. For further details you can contact the library on 057 86 22333 or email portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie