Fence at Emo Court in Laois labelled 'unbelievable bizarre horrible monstrosity'

The building of new trellis fencing to create a 'Tranquil Garden' at Emo Court is an 'unbelievable bizarre horrible monstrosity' according to a local woman who says it reducing access to walks.

Mary Davis had contact the Leinster Express to protest at the structure which surrounds the back of the Emo Court house.

She discovered what she called it a "bizarre new development" in a visit over Easter.

"Unbelievable! For some reason the whole beautiful back lawn area has now been fenced off by some horrible giant monstrosity of a black fence with padlocked gates.

"Apparently creating a “Tranquil Garden”, the only way in or out of it seems to be through the visitors centre. All access to the lake or the other beautiful walks has also been redirected to fit around this bizarre and no doubt very costly cage type arrangement. Don’t think this is what Major Harrison or James Gandon ever envisaged for Emo Court," she declared.

On a second visit over Easter she claims she saw evidence of its impact.

"Families with buggies milling about on the “wrong side” of the fence having to walk all around to get back up to the sacred car park...I’d say they didn’t know how to get in as there’s no signposting. Like trying to solve the Matrix!!!The ground is completely churned up as people now have to push buggies across the grass where the the paths have been swallowed by the giant fence around the Tranquil Garden, she said.

Ms Davis was also saddened by the removal of an old tree out of the cafe garden to be replaced by what she said was "a totally inappropriate Wisteria Lane type paling around the whole cafe garden which she said blocked off the lovely stonework.

She said another shortcoming created by the trellis is the lack of access to toilets in the new area either which she said is supposed to be reserved for people with special needs and older people.

She asked: "Who does these things?"

The Office of Public Works manages the estate on behalf of the public. It explained the purpose of the trellis.

"The new trellis at Emo Court is being installed along the route of a historic railing that separated the formal gardens from the wider estate. This will afford OPW improved control of the Pleasure Grounds and Formal Gardens and permit the protection of the gardens and of the house at Emo Court while wider access to the Estate is maintained.

"For 2022, access to this area will be via the newly refurbished Visitor Hub and will remain free-of-charge. It is the intention of OPW to reinstate the historic paths and planting arrangements within this area and while these works progress access to the formal gardens may be partially restricted.

"A programme of path maintenance and historic path reinstatement will proceed across the wider estate and these improvements will further enhance the visitor experience at Emo Court," said the OPW.

The project is part of several ongoing changes to the grounds and house which have cost millions of euro in public money.