19 Apr 2022

Unique Vikings items going under the hammer in Laois

Jarl Haakon Throne (Valhalla season 1)

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A very unique selection of items are going under the hammer in Laois as MGM Studios teams up with local auctioneer Sean Eacrett to sell items from the tv drama Vikings.

The timed auction of props from Vikings: Valhalla, Series 1 along with items from Vikings 6 is taking place at the moment with final bids being accepted on May 1. 

Over 200 lots from the television series are being sold in the auction in association with MGM Studios. As it’s a timed auction, bidders can register and place bids on any items they want between now and the deadline on May 1. 

Vikings: Valhalla, which is available on Netflix, is a continuation of the original Vikings series. The hugely successful show has a dedicated following. The auction features a range of items including shields, furniture, thrones and wall mounted candle holders.   

Auctioneer Sean Eacrett said  “some of the items are from the first season of Valhalla and some are from Vikings, the original series.”

He explained that:  “We seem to get all the prop auctions as we do it well and can turn around an auction very quickly.”

In relation to this prop auction he said: “I suppose the feature is Jarl Haakon Throne (Valhalla season 1), There are a lot of items from Kattegat itself and The Great Hall of Kattegat.”

The auction can be found at: https://www.seaneacrettauctions.ie/auctions/

