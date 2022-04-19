Search

20 Apr 2022

Dates and 'huge headline acts' promised for revived Portlaoise festival

The Old Fort Quarter Festival returns to Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

19 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

A hugely popular Portlaoise arts, history and music festival is returning this summer.

The Old Fort Quarter Festival was last held in 2019, when the likes of Smash Hits, Pogueology and Transmitter and a huge tent turned Main Street into a giddy thronged festival. 

The festival celebrates Portlaoise's medieval past, with family friendly stall offering archery lessons and shield decorating at the foot of the town's 16th century stone fort walls.

Organisers have announced the dates that it will take place again in 2022, promising "huge acts to be announced soon".

"It's back! Keep your calendars clear. 23rd to 26th June 2022. Headline acts announced shortly you won't want to miss! A weekend of fun for all the family, kid friendly street activities, heritage events and so much more," the organisers say.

