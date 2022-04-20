Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Anne McDonnell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, April 18 of Anne McDonnell, Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.



In the wonderful care of the staff at Beeches Bungalow, St. Louise's Centre, Glenmaroon, Chapelizod, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kathleen. Forever remembered by her, loving brother Patrick, sister-in-law Antoinette, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Beeches Bungalow, St. Louise's Centre, on Wednesday and Thursday (times to follow). Removal at 6pm on Thursday to The Chapel of Repose, adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. The Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish .ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Wearing of face masks while observing social distancing, with no handshaking would be appreciated.

Maura Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 17 of Maura Farrell (née Bowe), Marian Ave, Portlaoise, Laois



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband William and daughter Geraldine, daughter in law Elizabeth and grandson Kevin. Deeply regretted by her son William, daughters Maureen Culliton and Fionnula and Siobhan, son in law John, Fionnula's partner Ian and Siobhan's partner Chris, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Maureen's residence at Cloncannon Lower Mountmellick until 6pm on Monday with further reposing on Monday evening at Keegan's Funeral Home. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe Covid precautions.

Susan Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, April 16 of Susan Fitzpatrick (née Graham), Abbey Cresent, Abbeyleix, Laois



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the staff at St Mary Teresas Ward in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Richard, Kevin and Donal, sister Mary. Sadly missed by her children Fiona, John, Cathal and Siobhan, her daughters-in-law Martina and Gillian, her son-in-law Thomas, her grandchildren Connor, Emma, Alan, Ruairí, Iarlaith, Jack, Will and Erin, her brothers Paddy, Peter, Johnny and Jim, sisters Pauline (Fitzpatrick),Christina (Casey),Ann (Quigley) and Joan(Tynan), brothers-in -law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposed at her residence from 4pm. to 8pm. on Monday. House private at all other times. Removal to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/.

It would be appreciated if facemasks were worn while observing social distancing no handshaking.

Elizabeth Keogh - Portarlington / Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, April 16 of Elizabeth (Lily) Keogh, St Brigid's Square, Portarlington, formerly of Killeen Stradbally, County Laois.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Brigid, brothers Shem and Richard, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposed at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:20am (travelling via Bracklone Street) arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.