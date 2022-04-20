Irish Rail hiring train drivers in Laois

Iarnród Éireann are hiring train drivers based in Laois who can earn up to €60,000 a year.
The recruitment of trainee drivers is primarily focused on Dublin but Iarnród Éireann is also seeking drivers at nine locations outside the city including Portlaoise.
Candidates must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work.
Irish rail said successful candidates will develop full operational knowledge prior to qualification as part of the Train Driver Training programme.
Applicants must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of nine years full time education and must be over the age of 20.
