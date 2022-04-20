Search

20 Apr 2022

Fun on the Farm at the Portlaoise Plaza

supermacs

Giant inflatable tractor sure to be a big attraction.

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

20 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A giant inflatable tractor will take centre stage at a ‘Fun on the Farm’ event at The Portlaoise Plaza this weekend.

The event will showcase a fun and safe approach to farming for children of all ages where they will learn about many aspects of farm safety from animals to tractors.

The event will also include interactive workshops, funshops, a rolly tractors track, a family funday and the Bruder inflatable tractor. There will be live animals on site as well.

This event at the M7 motorway services is being held in conjunction with AgriKids, Laois IFA and Banaghan’s and aims to highlight and promote the importance of safety on the farm. 

MORE BELOW VIDEO

AgriKids is a multi-award-winning farm safety educational platform for children. It was founded in 2015 with the ethos that encourages positive engagement and empowers children to become farm safety ambassadors. 

Its founder, Alma Jordan, was hugely affected by the surge in farm deaths in 2014 and she set out to initiate a change in culture within the farming and rural communities and founded AgriKids.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be bringing AgriKids to the Fun on the Farm event at The Portlaoise Plaza. It is an ideal opportunity for us to promote the farm through play and fun while also using the opportunity to proactively remind children and adults about being farm safe when in a real farm situation,” Alma said.

“It is so important that events such as these include the message of farm safety, they help make our attitudes and behaviours instinctively safer, which will ultimately lead to a safer future for our farmers and future farmers. On the day I will be holding interactive PlayShops where children will learn about many aspects of farm safety from animals to tractors.  Worksheets and colouring activities will also feature on the day,” she said.

Fun on the Farm will take place in Portlaoise Plaza on Sunday, April 24th from 12pm-4pm and is free of charge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media