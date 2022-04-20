Fun on the Farm at the Portlaoise Plaza

A giant inflatable tractor will take centre stage at a ‘Fun on the Farm’ event at The Portlaoise Plaza this weekend.

The event will showcase a fun and safe approach to farming for children of all ages where they will learn about many aspects of farm safety from animals to tractors.

The event will also include interactive workshops, funshops, a rolly tractors track, a family funday and the Bruder inflatable tractor. There will be live animals on site as well.

This event at the M7 motorway services is being held in conjunction with AgriKids, Laois IFA and Banaghan’s and aims to highlight and promote the importance of safety on the farm.

AgriKids is a multi-award-winning farm safety educational platform for children. It was founded in 2015 with the ethos that encourages positive engagement and empowers children to become farm safety ambassadors.

Its founder, Alma Jordan, was hugely affected by the surge in farm deaths in 2014 and she set out to initiate a change in culture within the farming and rural communities and founded AgriKids.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be bringing AgriKids to the Fun on the Farm event at The Portlaoise Plaza. It is an ideal opportunity for us to promote the farm through play and fun while also using the opportunity to proactively remind children and adults about being farm safe when in a real farm situation,” Alma said.

“It is so important that events such as these include the message of farm safety, they help make our attitudes and behaviours instinctively safer, which will ultimately lead to a safer future for our farmers and future farmers. On the day I will be holding interactive PlayShops where children will learn about many aspects of farm safety from animals to tractors. Worksheets and colouring activities will also feature on the day,” she said.

Fun on the Farm will take place in Portlaoise Plaza on Sunday, April 24th from 12pm-4pm and is free of charge.