Search

20 Apr 2022

'Bad' Portlaoise footpaths a danger to elderly and special needs kids

'Bad' Portlaoise footpaths a danger to elderly and special needs kids

Footpath concerns on the Borris Road in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Poor footpaths in an older residential area of Portlaoise are posing a danger to older people and children at a special needs school.

The footpaths on the Borris Road and elsewhere have prompted a formal request to be made to the Department of Transport to reinstate a special footpath fund for the town.

A Portlaoise councillor tabled a motion to the April meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for repairs or replacements of paths on the Borris Road, from Martley's Shop to St Francis School.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that the paths are reduced to gravel in sections, while another councillor queried the safety in some paths that are very high off the road.

"I'd class the surface as kind of gravelled. If elderly are walking on them they are a trip hazard," she said.

Laois County Council has asked her to give some of her discretionary budget to repair parts of the path. It will also apply for funding from the national Active Travel pot, but Cllr Dwane Stanley said much more funding is required.

"I want new paths the whole way up. Vulnerable people use them, in their 70s, 80s and even 90s. People going to St Francis School have disabilities. We need to look after the most vulnerable in society. A fantastic job has been done on Church Street, I want to see it mirrored here," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion and said that a ramp on the path is "very steep".

"This is from years ago. It could be made more walker friendly," she said.

Cllr Barry Walsh agreed.

"I have noticed that some of the paths are quite high. If someone falls they will take a tumble," he said, querying the recommended height of footpaths, to be told that it is supposed to be four inches.

Cllr Noel Tuohy asks that the footpaths to Portlaoise Leisure Centre also be repaired.

"St Francis School walks to the leisure centre to use it and some of the paths are gravel," he said.

Dates and 'huge headline acts' promised for revived Portlaoise festival

The council has agreed to carry out essential repairs to the paths using councillor's discretionary budgets. 

With several other footpaths also highlighted at the meeting, a request will now be made to the Department of Transport, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to bring back ringfenced money for footpaths. Such a fund was wiped out with the abolition of Town Councils back in 2014.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media