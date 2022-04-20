Female prison officer stabbed and kicked in prisoner fight

A female prison officer has been hospitalised after being injured with a shiv during a fight between prisoners.
RTÉ reports that the officer at Mountjoy Prison was attacked and cut with a homemade knife. It's claimed she was kicked and slashed with the prison made knife referred to behind bars as a shiv.
The injury was inflicted when officers went to the scene to intervene row reportedly broke out among ten prisoners on one of the prison's wings on Tuesday afternoon, April 19.
