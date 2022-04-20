One obvious problem with lakeside ringbuoys in Laois housing estate

The good residents of a Laois housing state have installed ringbuoys beside its popular lakes to avert drowning dangers, but with one big problem.

The issue was spotted by a Portlaoise councillor on a recent visit to Kilminchy housing estate which has two water drainage lakes that are also a nature amenity.

Cllr Thomasina Connell explained the problem which she is now asking Laois County Council to fix.

"I realised that the lifebuoy is facing the opposite way. I walked over to the lake edge to see how it could be used if someone was in difficulty. You can't retrieve it only by getting into the water yourself. It's like one sinking ship helping another," she said.

She praised Kilminchy Residents Association who undertook to install the ringbuoys.

"The residents do massive work. When it comes to water safety, I would ask that the council manage it, and see that people can use the lifebuoys faced the right way," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded her motion, which asked the council to turn the ringbuoy around the correct way.

"There is absolutely no question, that the people responsible for putting up lifebuoys is Laois County Council. We do ask the people not to vandalise them, but the buck stops with us. I would ask that you check them throughout the county," he said.

In reply to the motion, Sport & Leisure Officer Ann Marie Maher said that the ring buoys around Kilminchy lakes were installed and managed by Kilminchy Homeowners, not by the council. However that is going to change.

"It has been agreed that the Portlaoise MD office will relocate the ring buoys and that regular inspections of the ring buoys will commence and be carried out by the Water Safety Development Officer in consultation with Kilminchy Homeowners."