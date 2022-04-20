Ambassador of Canada expects more companies to locate in Laois

The presence of a huge Canadian company in Portlaoise is expected to attract more, the Canadian Ambassador to Ireland has said.

Nancy Smyth was in the Greenfield Global plant in the IDA's Portlaoise Business Park in Laois this month, along with the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

"Having a foothold here with Greenfield Global in Portlaoise, once you have one that's here and doing so well, growing both their numbers of employees and also work production levels, I think it is very promising for the region," Ms Smyth told the Leinster Express.

She praised the chief of the Irish plant Ken Finnegan for spreading the word about relocation to Ireland as an English speaking EU base for Canadian companies.

"We have a trade team at the Canadian Embassy in Dublin and that team works very closely with Enterprise Ireland and the IDA, and shares information and support to Canadian companies that might be interested in coming to Ireland, and that's our bread and butter.

"We're really pleased that Greenfield Global plays a role not only here in the community in terms of work, but also a leadership role on the Ireland Canada Business Council. That also helps to spread the word. Ken here is on the executive committee and plays a leadership role within that organisation as well," the Canadian Ambassador said.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland who has spearheaded the council owned J17 National Enterprise Park nearby to bring jobs to the county, was also at the launch.

"A lot of developments are happening in Portlaoise, there is a greater degree of confidence in the county and the town. Somthing like this at Greenfield Global only serves to attract people to the benefits of setting up in Portlaoise. I think the achievements of this company speak for themselves. They are truly a global player with great ambition, and hopefully they will continue to develop, and hopefully will attract more people in when they see a critical mass in our locality," the council CEO said.

Asked if Enterprise Ireland and the IDA should play a stronger role to bring jobs to Laois, Mr Mulholland said that they already do.

"In fairness it's a very difficult area. Everyone is chasing the same thing, everyone is taking everyone else's breakfast. All you can do is show the evidence and people can make up their own mind very quickly. Events like this visit all help to pronounce the benefits of Laois," Mr Mulholland said.

Greenfield Global opened a state-of-the-art, low carbon cGMP manufacturing facility in Portlaoise in 2020, to provide both regional and global life science customers with mission critical chemicals and ingredients. The site offers Pharmco branded bioprocess solutions and high-purity alcohols and solvents.