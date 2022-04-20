Search

20 Apr 2022

Safety fears of historic stone wall on busy road in Laois town

Safety fears of historic stone wall on busy road in Laois town

The wall on Harpurs Lane in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A historic stone wall in a Laois town that is undergoing major residential development, needs to be inspected for structural safety, says a local councillor.

The long stone wall runs along Harpurs Lane, where an apartment and housing complex is under construction, as well as a nursing home.

Cllr Willie Aird has requested Laois County Council to inspect it for safety, "given the level of construction activity".

"That road has changed so much, it gets a huge amount of traffic. The last two years has seen huge traffic. The whole fabric of the area has changed," he said.

He recalled a previous controversy, when Laois County Council sent out letters to residents of houses backing onto the wall and road, informing them they were responsible if it fell on anyone, giving them an "awful fright".

"I asked them to withdraw it publically and they did after a big battle. A lot of elderly people live there and they got an awful fright," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded his motion.

"This is a built up area, children walk to the school. If anything happened. There was an incident in another part of the town where a wall fell when there was construction work. I'd ask the engineer to look at this," she said.

Laois playground gate beside busy road junction a 'deathtrap'

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald is also in support.

"I remember when the residents got that notice, it was absolutely terrifying, if the wall fell they feared they would lose their house. Now years later with huge developments since, I fully support this. For the residents who live there, the pedestrians and cars as well. We don't know what would happen," she said.

An inspection will happen, engineer Wes Wilkinson confirmed.

"Laois County Council is in the process of appointing a structural engineer with masonry conservation expertise. Once appointed the wall on Harpurs Lane will be assessed," he said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media