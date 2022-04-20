Search

Planning sought to replace Laois Tidy Towns 'house' with real homes

The pretty painted hoarding by Mountmellick Tidy Towns on O'Moore Street

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Planning permission has been lodged on a vacant site in a Laois town, that would replace a pretend house facade with three real new homes.

The site on O'Moore Street in Mountmellick has been demolished previously for development that did not happen.

Hoarding erected along it was cleverly decorated by volunteers with Mountmellick Tidy Towns who added a real front door, faux windows, with window boxes and a door wreath.

Now site owner Michael McCrory has lodged an application with Laois County County to build on it.

He seeks to "construct 2 No. 2 bed two storey dwellings and 1 No. 1 bed two storey apartment as an infill streetscape development and amendments to site boundaries of No. 2 O'Moore Street, Mountmellick and all ancillary works and services".

A decision is due by May 22.

