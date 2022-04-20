Search

20 Apr 2022

Urgent action needed on 'death trap' Laois road

Roadworks in operation so expect delays today and for the next few days

Eoghan MacConnell

20 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Urgent action is required at a “death trap”  road, a recent council meeting was told. 

Cllr Ben Brennan put a motion down asking:  “That Laois County Council make safe Molloy’s Cross on the R430 as it is a death trap.”

In his response, Assistant Senior Executive Engineer Farham Nasiem stated:  “The safety measures at Molloy’s Cross are to include a new build out to prevent vehicles swinging out onto the R431 from the R430 without stopping. This will be considered for the 2023 Low Cost Safety Improvement Schemes.”

However, Cllr Brennan insisted urgent action was needed at the location and he wasn’t willing to wait until 2023. “I brought this up umpteen times already,” he told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.  

Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “we will have to go back to Farham to get more detail on what is proposed.” 

Cllr Brennan said he would meet the engineer at the location and outline what is needed.

