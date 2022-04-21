Delays expected in Laois town as works due to take place

Motorists can expect traffic disruption over the coming days in Portarlington.
Cllr Aidan Mullins said there will be temporary traffic management in place along Main Street in Portarlington from April 21 until April 23 for snagging works.
There will then be further traffic management in place along Main Street from Bank of Ireland to Market Square to allow for the ESB to carry out works to underground the overhead cables. These works are scheduled to last from April 25 until May 6, stated Cllr Mullin.
