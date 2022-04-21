Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Angela Fingleton - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, April 20 of Angela Fingleton (née Keenan), Munny, Stradbally, Laois



Passed away surrounded by her beloved husband and family at her residence. Sadly missed and fondly remembered, by her husband, Har of over 60 years, daughters, Anne Campion, Pauline McWey, Deirdre McCrossan, sons, Ciaran, Adrian and David, grandchildren, great-children, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Funeral Mass for Angela will take place in The Holy Cross Church, Ratheniska (R32TD39) on Friday April 22 at 11am. Interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 and HSE guidelines, the house will be strictly private for family members only. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Angela's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/angelafingleton

Mary Cahill - Castletown/Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, April 20 of Mary Cahill (nee Guilfoyle), Westfield, Castletown and formerly of Shannon Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff at the Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sons Pat and Ronnie, brothers Joe and Simon. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Ken and Vivian, daughters Mary and Cathleen, sister Kit (Phelan), daughter in law Martina, sons in law Sham and Steve, grandchildren Patrick, Blayne, Niamh and Ronan, great-grandchild Connell, sisters in law, nieces nephews ,extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her home at Westfield, Castletown (Eircode R32 F2X5) this Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, April 22 at 11am in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, with burial immediately afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed via St. Edmund's Church Castletown facebook page.

House private please on Friday morning. Covid 19 restrictions still apply i.e. wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking in the house, church and cemetery.

The Cahill family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

John Doohan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, April 20 of John Doonan, Bellgrove, Ballybrittas, Laois



Late of ESB. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving husband of the late Betty and dear brother of the late Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lorna, sons John, David, Trevor and Adrian, sisters Phyllis, Yvonne, Helen and Violet, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law,, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Irish Cancer Society. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Anne McDonnell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, April 18 of Anne McDonnell, Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.



In the wonderful care of the staff at Beeches Bungalow, St. Louise's Centre, Glenmaroon, Chapelizod, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kathleen. Forever remembered by her, loving brother Patrick, sister-in-law Antoinette, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Beeches Bungalow, St. Louise's Centre, on Wednesday and Thursday (times to follow). Removal at 6pm on Thursday to The Chapel of Repose, adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. The Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish .ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Wearing of face masks while observing social distancing, with no handshaking would be appreciated.

Maura Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 17 of Maura Farrell (née Bowe), Marian Ave, Portlaoise, Laois



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband William and daughter Geraldine, daughter in law Elizabeth and grandson Kevin. Deeply regretted by her son William, daughters Maureen Culliton and Fionnula and Siobhan, son in law John, Fionnula's partner Ian and Siobhan's partner Chris, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Maureen's residence at Cloncannon Lower Mountmellick until 6pm on Monday with further reposing on Monday evening at Keegan's Funeral Home. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe Covid precautions.