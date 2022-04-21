Search

21 Apr 2022

Portlaoise drivers 'terrified of hitting a child' on new cycleway

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

The first stretch of a pricey new child friendly cycleway in Portlaoise is causing safety concern for drivers.

The Triogue Blueway path alongside the town's river is next to the entrance to Rankin's Wood housing estate, and its residents have alerted Laois County Council.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald passed on their worries, in her motion tabled to the April meeting of Portlaoise Muncipal District.

She asks "that this council install safety measures in the next phase of the Triogue Way at Rankin's Wood and in the meantime put some safety measures in place".

Cllr Fitzgerald explained the issue with the path, which is phase one of a €650,000 riverside track right through the town.

"I welcome this fantastic new development, it's absolutely fantastic but there is one issue.

"The residents in Rankin's Wood, a gated community, come out at 8.30am when you have a busy flow of children cycling. They are concerned. 

"We need a design in there to slow traffic at the entrance. They are terrified they will hit a child on a bike or walking or on the scooters that are everywhere. When you open the gate you have to nose out to see," Cllr Fitzgerald said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy seconded her motion.

"This has always been a blind spot but with more footfall now this is essential," he said.

Laois County Council area engineer Paul McLoughlin said that design is underway.

"This location has been visited and concerns noted. Safety Improvement measures are under design and will be implemented over the coming months," he said.

