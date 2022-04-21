IN PICTURES: Big new Laois Lidl on home stretch as opening date revealed

Workers are toiling feverishly in Portlaoise at the new €9 million Lidl supermarket. After months of construction which caused the branch to close, the opening date has been confirmed at the shop just off James Fintan Lalor Avenue.
The outlet closed for demolition at the start of October 2021. The new shop will be much bigger that the previous building. It will also share one new carpark and entrance with Shaws Department Store.
