Laois winning Tidy Town's stunning fountains have no water

Adding water to the stunning stone fountains in Abbeyleix could help win the Laois town the title of Ireland's Tidiest Town.

Last year Abbeyleix won Ireland's Tidiest Small Town, but was just one mark below the overall national winners Ennis.

The pretty planned town has five stone fountains built by the De Vesci family, previous owners of Abbey Leix House, now the home of tech billionaire and Stripe co-founder John Collison.

A fountain in Abbeyleix, Laois. Photo: Dom Reddin

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the April meeting of Portlaoise Muncipical District, asking Laois County Council to service the two fountains on Main Street, so that they are operational for the summer season.

"People like to see them working. They don't like to see nothing coming out. It is done on a motor. And when it does flow, they want to get clear water," he said.

In reply, area engineer Wes Wilkinson explained the efforts underway.

"Laois County Council is currently in the process of appointing a structural engineer with masonry conservation expertise. Once appointed, this location will be examined for refurbishment and conservations works mid 2022," he said.

"I'm happy with that," Cllr Fennelly said.