21 Apr 2022

Public meeting to protest relocation of Laois mental health service to Offaly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

21 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A public meeting is taking place in Rathdowney to protest against the possible closure of the HSE-run Erkina House residential mental health facility.

A group entitled Rathdowney Action Group Against the Eviction of our Residents from Erkina House has called the meeting for Thursday, April 21.

"Call on our community to be the voice for our most vulnerable, whose voices are not being listened to," said a statement from the group.

The committee asks people to attend the meeting if they can so that public representatives can fight the proposal.

The HSE has put on hold the relocation of services to the Silver Lodge facility in Tullamore to allow for consultation.

Closure of Laois mental health facilty on hold but HSE says it's 'unsuitable'

Major investment would be needed in Rathdowney centre

They say a number of options will be considered including maintenance of the service but also closure.

 

 

News

