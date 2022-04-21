Search

21 Apr 2022

Laois woodlands musical fundraiser for cancer care and Tidy Towns

Laois woodlands musical fundraiser for cancer care and Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

This May Bank Holiday a unique cancer fundraiser celebrating bluebell season will take place in a Laois woodlands.

"Bells and Whistles - Bluebells, Music, Wild Garlic and more" is the event organised by Durrow Tidy Towns, and it will happen from 2pm to 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday in Knockatrina Woods on the Kilkenny Road, Durrow.

Kevin Delaney committee member is inviting everyone to come along and enjoy the beautiful flowers and sounds, all for a great cause.

Come and enjoy the bluebells, wild garlic, music, storytelling and nature," he said.

The event is in aid of two causes; the Cuisle Cancer Care centre that gives vital free care to people on a cancer journey and their families. It is based on the Block Road in Portlaoise.

Laois winning Tidy Town's stunning fountains have no water

The funds will also go to support the work of Durrow Tidy Towns. There is a €5 carpark entry feee, with donation buckets for people to give an amount of their choosing.  

The audience is asked to wear suitable outdoor clothing, and follow the directions of the stewards on duty.

Keving is also asking local musicians of all abilities to please come along and join in the performances.

Contact Kevin at 087 1947743.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media