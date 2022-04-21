Laois woodlands musical fundraiser for cancer care and Tidy Towns

This May Bank Holiday a unique cancer fundraiser celebrating bluebell season will take place in a Laois woodlands.

"Bells and Whistles - Bluebells, Music, Wild Garlic and more" is the event organised by Durrow Tidy Towns, and it will happen from 2pm to 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday in Knockatrina Woods on the Kilkenny Road, Durrow.

Kevin Delaney committee member is inviting everyone to come along and enjoy the beautiful flowers and sounds, all for a great cause.

Come and enjoy the bluebells, wild garlic, music, storytelling and nature," he said.

The event is in aid of two causes; the Cuisle Cancer Care centre that gives vital free care to people on a cancer journey and their families. It is based on the Block Road in Portlaoise.

The funds will also go to support the work of Durrow Tidy Towns. There is a €5 carpark entry feee, with donation buckets for people to give an amount of their choosing.

The audience is asked to wear suitable outdoor clothing, and follow the directions of the stewards on duty.

Keving is also asking local musicians of all abilities to please come along and join in the performances.

Contact Kevin at 087 1947743.