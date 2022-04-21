Search

21 Apr 2022

Portlaoise pop up thrift shop for Ukraine and rugby club

Image by Livoca on Pixabay

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Portlaoise is set to take action against fast fashion while supporting Ukraine refugees and the rugby club.

A Pop-up Thrift Shop will briefly open this Friday, April 22 to mark Fashion Revolution Week.

The temporary shop is in Portlaoise Rugby Club from 3pm to 7pm, where there will also be a screening of The True Cost, a documentary that reveals the damage that fast fashion does to workers and the environment.

The organiser is Rosie Palmer.

“Our mainstream fashion industry is built upon the exploitation of labour and natural resources and as global citizens, we all have the power to take action,” she said.

Entry to the shop and movie is €5, and all items will be "priced to sell".  All the funds raised will be split evenly between Portlaoise Rugby Football Club and Portlaoise Ukrainian Hub.

To donate items or find out more, Rosie can be messaged on 087 444 5274

