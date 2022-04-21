Search

21 Apr 2022

Plea to fix ‘very poor’ road at ‘beautiful’ Laois tourist attraction

Explore the great outdoors in Laois - top 20 walks and days out

The view from the top of Cullohill mountain. Pic: Niamh McClearn

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

21 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A road that serves Cullohill Mountain needs upgrading according to a county councillor who says work is needed because of the popularity of the centre with visitors to Laois.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, raised the issue with Laois County Council at a recent meeting. He wants the road resurfaced.

“This is a great tourist are but the road is very, very poor. It would be brilliant if we could do something with it as it’s a beautiful part of the country,” he said after tabling a motion.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied on behalf of the Council. He said a meeting would be arranged with Cllr Clooney at the site to inspect and prepare costings to resurface the road.

Laois woodlands musical fundraiser for cancer care and Tidy Towns

Cllr Clooney welcomed the commitment to cost the work at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media