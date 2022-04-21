Plea to fix ‘very poor’ road at ‘beautiful’ Laois tourist attraction

The view from the top of Cullohill mountain. Pic: Niamh McClearn
A road that serves Cullohill Mountain needs upgrading according to a county councillor who says work is needed because of the popularity of the centre with visitors to Laois.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, raised the issue with Laois County Council at a recent meeting. He wants the road resurfaced.
“This is a great tourist are but the road is very, very poor. It would be brilliant if we could do something with it as it’s a beautiful part of the country,” he said after tabling a motion.
Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied on behalf of the Council. He said a meeting would be arranged with Cllr Clooney at the site to inspect and prepare costings to resurface the road.
Cllr Clooney welcomed the commitment to cost the work at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
