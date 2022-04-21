Delight in Durrow to welcome back the scarecrows to Laois

The organisers of the Durrow Scarecrow Festival are getting ready to welcome back flocks of people to the Laois village this summer for an event that was halted by the pandemic.

Emer O'Brien is a member of the organising committee.

"We are so happy and of course excited, to announce that Durrow Scarecrow Festival 2022 will take place from July 24th - August 1st!

"That's nine full days of family friendly fun, scarecrows galore and all the barmy brilliance that goes with it! After a two year break we cannot wait to welcome you all back to the beautiful Georgian Village of Durrow! We have a fun full packed nine days with entertainment for all ages," she said.

The committee have some new fun features this year.

"We have some exciting new Scarecrow ideas being worked on and people are welcome to join us on Wednesday and Thursday evenings for the month of April to make a scarecrow in the hall on Patrick Street. We also have a limited amount of scarecrow frames for people to use for their own scarecrow entries," she said.

The committee will also be organising lots of entertainment.

"Some favourite entertainers and musicians will be back with us this year along with some exciting new ones. We are also excited to confirm that Drops of Green will be headlining the festival on the bank Holiday Monday. The very popular food and craft event will also showcase some of Laois' excellent producers, crafters and artists. Scarecrow Summer Camp, Ladies night and more ideas are currently being worked on.

The Scarecrow Festival hosts the All-Ireland Scarecrow Championships and anyone can enter the competition. There are instructions on how to make a scarecrow along with the application forms are on our website www.durrowscarecrowfestival.com

"We are delighted to be able to bring the festival back this year as it provides a much needed tourism and economic boost to Durrow and to Laois with visitors from all over Ireland and abroad.

"We also ensure to recommend other places to see in Laois when they visit us here in Durrow and from surveys carried out through previous festivals, we have found that we have a large number of returning visitors who are making Laois a holiday destination from previous recommendations which is very positive," concluded the statement.